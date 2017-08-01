Woman Dies in Scuba Diving Accident

Diver's Breathing Gear Found Tangled in Fishing Line

SENECA, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities say the scuba diver who died in a diving accident over the weekend had part of her breathing gear tangled in a fishing line.

The Oconee county coroner says it appears that 43 year old Angelia Dover’s breathing regulator got tangled in the fishing line when she rushed to the surface Sunday.

Oconee county coroner, Karl Addis, says Dover had just enough air in her tank to make it to the shore. Dover later died at Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Addis says a diver found Dover on the bottom of Lake Keowee about 20 minutes after the first 911 call was made.