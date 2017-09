Cardinal Newman Continues to Struggle, Loses 31-8 to Pinewood Prep

Cardinal Newman dropped its fourth straight game with a 31-8 loss to Pinewood Prep. The Cardinals fell to a 2-2 record and the Panthers improved to 3-3.

Next week Cardinal Newman will travel to Heathwood Hall to face the 1-6 Highlanders. Pinewood Prep returns home to take on 5-1 Wilson Hall.