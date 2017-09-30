Hurricane Relief Concert in Lexington at Amphitheater

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)— Rocking out to help those in need, a Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert will be held at Icehouse Amphitheater, Saturday.

It will take place at 107 West Main Street in Lexington.

Organizers say all proceeds will go to The Salvation Army in relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria.

Black Water Shine, local country band, will headline the event.

Trent Jeffcoat and Allison Skipper are scheduled as supporting artists, say organizers.



The event is free and monetary donations will be accepted. The concert is set for 4pm .