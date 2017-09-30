Midland Valley falls to Airport 27-56

Cayce, SC–(WOLO) Airport has had its struggles this season dropping four of their five last games.

Midland Valley comes to Columbia looking to gain momentum this season.

Airport’s kicker Paxton Brooks the Tennessee commit; received his Under Armour jersey this week. But faced a tough Midland Valley special teams group.

Airport handles the Mustangs 27-56.

Airport faces a big challenge next week as undefeated North Augusta comes to town. Midland Valley returns to Aiken county for a home game versus a Aiken team.