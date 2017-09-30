Newberry hosts UNC Pembroke Saturday

NEWBERRY – Newberry enters this Saturday’s game against UNC Pembroke on a two-game winning streak after a thrilling victory at Carson-Newman last week. The Wolves step out of conference play for their fifth all-time meeting with the Braves.

Saturday’s game takes place during Family Weekend. Newberry Athletics will have a full slate Saturday, with field hockey set to take on Bellarmine at Setzler Field at 11:00 a.m. and the men’s and women’s soccer teams hosting Tusculum in a doubleheader at the Smith Road Complex beginning at 1:00 p.m. Saturday will also be the last chance for Newberry fans to donate goods to hurricane relief efforts.

WHO: The University of North Carolina at Pembroke at Newberry College

WHERE: Historic Setzler Field on the campus of Newberry College

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30

RECORDS: UNC Pembroke is 1-3 on the season. Newberry enters the game at 2-2 and is on a two-game winning streak.

LIVE VIDEO: www.newberrywolves.tv

LIVE STATS: www.newberrystats.com

LIVE AUDIO: www.newberrywolves.tv, WKDK-AM 1240 in Newberry County, www.wkdk.com, WKDK app, “WKDK” on TuneIn Radio app

WEATHER FORECAST: Sunny with a high of 75 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 miles per hour. There is no chance of rain.

Newberry Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.