Richland County Deputies and LIVE PD Stars: Grand Marshals for Okra Strut Parade

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– The Irmo Okra Strut is underway Saturday and marking the event will be the annual Parade.

The parade will begin at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 30th down Lake Murray Boulevard, led by the Grand Marshals, Sheriff Leon Lott, Deputies Kevin Lawrence and Chris Mastrianni.

Get ready for a fried veggie. The 44th annual Irmo Okra Strut kicks off in the Town of Irmo Friday and runs through Saturday.

The free, family-friendly event features nationally-recognized bands, like Mother’s Finest, a parade and a recipe contest devoted to its namesake.

According to organizers, Saturday starts with the Parade at 9am. The Saturday activities will start right after the parade at the Irmo Community Park.

Saturday will include the Kids Okra Eating Contest, Amusement Rides, Food and Vendors.