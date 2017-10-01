Clemson continues to answer the call, beats third Top 15 team in September

Greg Brzozowski

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WOLO) – (2) Clemson went to Lane Stadium and beat (12) Virginia Tech 31-17 Saturday night, continuing to show college football the defending national champions won’t be easy to knock off the throne.

The victory was the Tigers’ third against a Top 15 ranked opponent in just the month of September, a feat that had never previously been accomplished in NCAA history.

Dabo Swinney’s team has continued to answer questions from critics and even themselves in their 5-0 (3-0 ACC) start. The potential is there, and Clemson wants to work towards their peak.

