CPD Looking For Two Suspects in Armed Robbery Investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police are looking for two suspects after a armed robbery Sunday Morning.

Officers say the robbery happened at the Family Dollar in the 6200 block of North Main Street.

While details are limited at this time, officers describe the suspects as two black males. One of the suspects is described as 5’9- 5’ll weighing between 150 to 160 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Police describe the second suspect as 5’8- 5’10 weighing around 130 to 150 pounds, wearing a burgundy hoodie and blue jeans.

There was a minor assault, but that person was treated on scene, according to police.

As Columbia Police continue to investigate this armed robbery they ask anyone with information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC(888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.