HIGHLIGHTS: Newberry thrashes UNC Pembroke, 28-6

NEWBERRY – An interception on the first play from scrimmage and a 105-yard outburst by running back Austin Barnes propelled Newberry to a 28-6 dismantling of visiting UNC Pembroke on Saturday afternoon at Setzler Field.

The Newberry (3-2) defense allowed just 213 total yards, the sixth time since the start of the 2016 season that the Wolves have given up less than 250 yards to an opponent. The Braves (1-4) managed just 59 yards on 32 rushing attempts and threw two interceptions on the afternoon.

The first play of the game set the tone for the Wolves and gave the offense prime field position on its opening drive. Dominick Samson, captaining the Braves’ spread offense, took the shotgun snap and attempted a pass on a jet sweep. But Ty’Ran Dixon disrupted the play in the backfield and picked off the short pass attempt, racing down to the 3-yard line before he was finally brought down.

Barnes rumbled across the goal line two plays later, the first of two touchdowns on the day for the sophomore Daniel High School product. His second-quarter touchdown was even more impressive, covering 23 yards and featured three broken tackles, including one in the backfield, as he darted to the pylon on the near sideline.

Barnes finished his day with 105 yards on 22 carries, the 188th 100-yard game in Newberry history, the first of his career, and Newberry’s first since Raleigh Yeldell rushed for 141 yards at North Greenville last September.

The Wolves’ defense disrupted UNC Pembroke all afternoon, forcing six punts, two turnovers on downs, and two interceptions on the Braves’ 11 possessions. Even UNC Pembroke’s lone touchdown was nearly another splendid play for the Newberry defense—JoJo Spann hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass that was deflected by cornerback Kardeem Hines.

Jawanza Adams added a tiptoeing interception along the near sideline in the third quarter to give the Wolves multiple picks on the afternoon. UNC Pembroke was limited to six points, its lowest scoring output since September 2014 and the ninth time in the 29 games since the start of the 2015 season that the Wolves have allowed an opponent 10 points or less.

Spann’s 40 yards receiving were eclipsed only by E.J. Williams’ 43 yards on four catches, marking the 15th consecutive game the Newberry defense has allowed neither a 100-yard receiver nor a 200-yard passer. Samson finished with 127 yards on 12-for-23 to lead the Braves through the air.

Joe Blue led the Wolves with 10 tackles and was one of 10 Newberry defenders that combined for 11 tackles for loss. Keito Jordon had two of the Wolves’ five sacks, while the defense also combined for five quarterback hurries. Dixon finished with a sack, a quarterback hurry, and six tackles to go along with his tone-setting interception in the first quarter.

Barnes was the key cog in a Newberry offensive machine that outgained the visitors by 97 yards on the afternoon. Newberry totaled 42 rushing attempts while throwing just 13 passes, completing nine for 126 yards while totaling 184 on the ground, one yard from matching its highest rushing output of the season.

Both Newberry quarterbacks scored touchdowns on the ground to complement Barnes. Nick Jones upped Newberry’s lead to 14-6 with a 35-yard score early in the second quarter. Greg Ruff added the Wolves’ final points on a tough four-yard run with 6:22 to play. Ruff finished with 106 yards through the air to go along with 38 rushing yards.

The win gave Newberry its ninth victory in the last 10 regular season games at Setzler Field and its 17th win in the last 19 overall regular season games against non-Division I opponents. The Wolves will look to extend their school-record 11-game South Atlantic Conference winning streak and claim victory in the Battle for the Bishops’ Trophy for the third straight season when Newberry visits Lenoir-Rhyne next Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Newberry Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.