Identities Released of 2 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Coroner has released the identities of the two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday morning.

The shooting incident happened around10:00 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Oakcrest Drive.

Coroner Gary Watts said, Kristi L. Bell, 21 died at the scene. An autopsy indicated that Bell died from a single perforating gunshot wound to the head.

Kentrell A. Kelly,27 also died at the scene according to Watts. An autopsy indicated that Kelly died due to a single perforating gunshot wound to the head.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.