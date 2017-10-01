Lil Wayne Didn’t Perform at Colonial Life, Refunds to be Issued

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Rapper Lil Wayne was in the capital city to perform at Colonial Life Arena as a part of the 2nd Annual Fall Ball. Unfortunately, as thousands of fans sat in their paid seats, he didn’t make it inside the building.

In a statement released early Sunday, CLA officials said Lil Wayne elected not to enter the building through the venue’s standard safety procedures.

The statement went on to say:

“The safety of its patrons, its performers, and its staff members is and continues to be the number one priority for Colonial Life Arena. While we regret the artist’s decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardize the safety of its patrons, performers, or staff members.

Colonial Life Arena will provide refunds starting on Monday at 10 AM for patrons. Refunds are will be available at the point of purchase.”

Performers Cardi B, 2 Chaniz, and Tory Lanez did perform as scheduled.