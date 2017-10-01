Sumter County Deputy Passes Away From Illness

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Sumter County Sheriffs Department is mourning the lost of a fellow deputy.

Corporal Albert Bernard Thomas died Sunday morning after a brief illness, according to Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

Thomas was in law enforcement for almost six years, and worked with Sumter County for three years.

“He was certainly an asset to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Sumter Community, which he so proudly served,” Dennis said. “He was our family, our law enforcement family. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will certainly miss him. I am asking each of you to please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”