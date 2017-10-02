58 dead, 515 injured in Las Vegas massacre

(CNN) – Thousands of country music fans ran for cover as a gunman fired on them from a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip — a mass shooting that is now the deadliest in modern US history.

At least 58 people were killed Sunday night when the shooter fired hundreds of bullets into the crowd, police said.

Another 515 people were hurt in the gunfire and ensuing stampede at the outdoor Jason Aldean concert.

Alexandria Cheplak called her father as she ran from the bullets.

“Everyone’s dying around me,” Jon Cheplak recalled her saying. “Everyone’s dying. They shot my friend … I’ve got to get out of here.”

The gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, unleashed a hail of bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

But why the massacre happened remains a mystery.

Police found 10 rifles inside Paddock’s hotel room, Lombardo said. “We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” the sheriff said.

The gunman’s brother tells CNN he was aware Paddock owned guns, but was not aware of any automatic weapons.

President Donald Trump says he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.