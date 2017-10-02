Clemson gains first-place votes, remains second in AP Poll

Clemson’s continued success against top-tier competition has them still in the second-spot of week six’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) topped then No. 12 Virginia Tech 31-17 Saturday night for their third win against a top 15 team in the month of September, a feat never accomplished before in College Football history.

The loss dropped the previously undefeated Hokies (4-1, 0-1 ACC) to No. 16.

Clemson now possesses 17 first-place votes, trailing No. 1 Alabama, who dropped from 52 to 44 even after their 66-3 drumming of Ole Miss. The Tigers have extended a 56-week streak of being included in the poll. They haven’t been kept out of the Top 25 since November 16, 2014.

Oklahoma and Penn State follow the Tigers, while Georgia climbs into the top five for the first time under Kirby Smart’s watch. Southern Cal fell from No. 5 to 14 following their 30-27 loss at now No. 11 Washington State Friday night.

Washington, Michigan, TCU, Wisconsin, and Ohio State complete the top 10.

The ACC has the most ranked teams with five. The SEC, Big 12, Pac 12, and Big Ten are all tied for second with four.