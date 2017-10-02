Columbia Red Cross Sending Blood To Las Vegas Victims

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– The Red Cross in Columbia said they are ready to send blood to Las Vegas after the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The shooting killed 50 so far and more than 400 are in the hospital. Experts say they need people to donate blood with such a massive tragedy like this. The Columbia Red Cross sent ABC Columbia a statement saying:

“Our hearts go out to all those who are affected by this tragedy in Las Vegas. After the shooting, the American Red Cross provided additional blood products to local hospitals to help those injured. We have more blood products in route to the Las Vegas area and stand ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to this tragedy. The Red Cross is grateful for all donors who generously give blood and platelets throughout the country. Last night’s tragedy illustrates that it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency. We know that many people want to help. Eligible individuals can make an appointment to give blood in the coming weeks by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Volunteer blood donors are needed each and every day to help save lives.”