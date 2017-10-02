Community invited to share “Coffee with a Cop”

Grace Joyal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands law enforcement agencies will partake in the National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday.

The event is meant to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

The Hawthorne Police Department, in California, created the program in 2011, after they decided to restructure their department to become more community-oriented.

You can join Columbia Police Department officers for coffee and conversation at the following locations on Wednesday:

 

  • North Region 
  • Dunkin Donuts @ 7400 Wilson Blvd.
  • 8 – 9 a.m.

 

 

