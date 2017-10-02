Country Star Lee Brice, Sumter Native, Reacts To Las Vegas Shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Lee Brice is a well-known country music star and performed at Route 91 Music Festival just two days before. Brice sent ABC Columbia a statement. In the post, Brice says he’s unsure of what to say. Brice notes how it could have been him and his team on the stage, just as it was Jason Aldean at the time.

“And to think of how afraid all of the fans and workers must have been. It sickens me and breaks my heart. Where this kind of hate comes from, I don’t know. Other than Satan himself trying to test and break us. But I do have faith that God has a plan. And in the end He will prevail.. to everyone who was there, afraid and now scarred for life, injured, and killed, to their friends and families. my deepest prayers are with you all,” Brice said.