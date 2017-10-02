Game time set for USC’s trip to Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina’s game time against Tennessee was announced by the SEC Monday. USC will play UT at Neyland Stadium Saturday, October 14 at noon ET on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Vols lead the all-time series by a 25-8-2 count including a 16-2 advantage when the teams have played in Knoxville. However, Carolina has won four of the last seven meetings between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals, including a 24-21 win in Columbia last season. Each of the last five games between the two squads has been decided by three points or less.

South Carolina is 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC. The Gamecocks will host Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday, October 7, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Game time is set for 4 pm ET and the game will be televised on SEC Network. Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC) has an open week.

Gamecock Athletics contributed to this article.