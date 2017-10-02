Gano field goal lifts Panthers over Patriots 33-30

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WOLO) – Graham Gano was Sunday’s hero for the Panthers as they played the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots.

The kicker’s 48-yard field goal went through the uprights with zeroes on the clock, giving Carolina a 33-30 win over New England Sunday.

The winner served as redemption for Gano, who missed an extra point in the third quarter.

It was the second home loss this season for the usually unbeatable Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The defeat marked just the second time since 2012 that Tom Brady has lost two home starts within a season.

Cam Newton threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. Jonathan Stewart rushed 14 times for 68 yards to pass DeAngelo Williams and become the franchise’s all-time leading rusher.

Newton finished 22 of 29 for 316 yards and an interception, picking apart a New England defense that was giving up an NFL-worst 461 yards and 31.7 points per game. The Patriots (2-2) forced a pair of turnovers, but had trouble containing Newton’s stable of targets.

Carolina (3-1) finished with 444 total yards, marking the fourth straight game the Patriots have given up at least 300 yards.

Brady finished 32 of 45 for 307 yards and two scores.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.