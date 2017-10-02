How to help after the Las Vegas concert shooting

ABC News/WOLO – In the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night, which left more than 50 dead, there was an outpouring of support for the victims of the tragedy as well as questions about how to help those in need.

One of the clearest immediate needs was for blood donations and the Las Vegas Police put out a call for help.

If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

The shooting, which left at least 50 people dead and 200 people injured, occurred on the Las Vegas strip near the Mandalay Bay Casino and the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which was happening nearby.

The number of fatalities make the incident the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, and local hospitals are dealing with the influx of people that need to be treated.

Las Vegas police also provided a number for those concerned about their loved ones to call.

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017