What we know Vegas suspected shooter, Stephen Paddock

ABC News/WOLO – Stephen Paddock, 64, is the man suspected of opening fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing more than 50 people and injuring more than 200 in what is now believed to be the worst mass shooting in US history, police said today.

Police responded to the scene Sunday night and breached the door to the suspect’s room on the 32nd floor. He is now dead. Officials said they did not believe there were any more shooters. Police said “numerous firearms” were found in Paddock’s hotel room at Mandalay Bay.

The alleged gunman was believed to be a local resident, police said, and the motive was unclear. Paddock appears to have worked as an accountant or auditor. He was also a licensed hunter and private pilot.

Officers have also responded to the suspect’s home where police said a search warrant will be executed.

Police questioned a woman named Marilou Danley, 62, who appears to have lived with Paddock in Mesquite, Nev., about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, but local authorities told ABC News that they do not believe she was involved in the shooting.

Many of the witnesses were attending the final night of a country music concert — the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival — which was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses described the shooting as “nonstop gunfire.”

One video showed the aftermath as the injured lay on stretchers or on the ground with responders and bystanders surrounding them to give aid. Bystanders made makeshift stretchers out of police barricades, plugged wounds with their hands and used their clothing to try to stanch the bleeding from the wounded.

ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this report.