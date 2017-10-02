Midlands Residents React to Las Vegas Shooting Massacre

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The Mass shooting in Vegas is being felt across the country and right here in the Midlands.

On Monday residents took to social media to express their condolences. ABC Columbia spoke to some residents who say they’re still in shock.

“I would like to know why,” resident Odist Harmon said. “What made him get up in the morning and say I want to destroy thousands of people lives?”

Why is the question on everyone’s mind. After seeing the chaos unfold at a country music festival.

“I think for concerts, its going to change everything,” resident Kaili Geary.

“I couldn’t image something like that,” resident Joann Toney said.

Residents are still in shock after watching the bullets tear into a crowd of people enjoying a night out.

Toney said she recently planned a trip with her husband to Vegas.

“We just booked everything a couple of nights ago,” Toney said. “We woke up this morning and heard about that tragedy.”

Residents said they’re feeling heartbroken after learning more about the massacre.

“It just breaks your heart,” Toney said. “Your heart cries for all of those people that were in such horror.”

Kaili Geary- “That scares me.” As for the families I feel awful and there is nothing you can really say about that.”

“It’s heartbreaking honestly,”Harmon said.

“We have to grieve and mourn the loss of those 59 lives,” Kassy Alia said. “Hear their names, stories, talk to their family, send them love and make them first.”