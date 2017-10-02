Monday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Get ready to get down and dirty with Mother Earth. Richland Soil and Water Conservation district are hosting ‘Soil Health Field Day.’ The focus will be on the benefits of mycorrhizal fungi for improving soil health. This free event is happening Tuesday from 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. at Carter Farms in Eastover. Lunch will be provided.

Kids, travel from the top of Mount Everest to the depths of the ocean floor without having to leave the comfort of home. Richland Library is hosting ‘Virtual Reality Explorers’ at several of it’s branches throughout the school year. With the help of ‘Google Expeditions’ and ‘View Finder’ kids can explore natural wonders, outer space, historical events and more. The next opportunity for the experience is Thursday, at Richland Library Cooper and Saturday in Richland Library Blythewood. The event is free but you do have to register.

Prepare to get served. Columbia is hosting ‘City Serve’ for the entire month of October. In an attempt to unite organizations and volunteers of all ages and back grounds ‘City Serve’ is a collaborative effort that builds upon community service and leadership. To directly affect those in need, Columbia is focusing on five core areas: health, hunger, home improvement, beautification and education. Click here to get involved.