SC Governor Henry McMaster Orders Flag at Half Staff for Vegas Shooting Victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is responding to the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Governor ordered the flag on top of the State House to be flown at half staff.

The Governor also tweeted “The unspeakable act of evil that occurred last night in Las Vegas resonates in South Carolina and across the country.”

“Words cannot express the outrage and sorrow felt by millions of Americans.”

“Peggy and I send our prayers to all those affected by this tragedy.

To all the First Responders, thank you for your courage.

Today South Carolina stands with Nevada.”