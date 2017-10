SC State still in need of growth

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – After dropping their first two games of MEAC play, South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough says his team is in need of a win.

At 1-3 (0-2), the Bulldogs schedule lightens up over the next three games. Their next three opponents have a combined record of 2-11.

They host 0-4 Morgan State Friday night at 7:30 p.m.