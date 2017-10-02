Trump calls Las Vegas shooting ‘act of pure evil’





ABC News/WOLO – President Trump today called the deadly shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night an “act of pure evil.”

“We are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” Trump said from the White House.

At least 50 people were killed and hundreds were more wounded when a gunman fired on concertgoers from the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It is the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Trump said he ordered the White House to lower its flags to half-staff in memory of the victims. Trump offered condolences to the families of the victims and said he would be praying for a “full and speedy recovery” for those injured.

Trump thanked the first responders and the officers of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their “miraculous” speed in responding.

“To have found the shooter so quickly after the first shots were fired is something for which we will always be thankful and grateful,” Trump said.

The president said he will visit Las Vegas Wednesday “to meet with law enforcement, first responders and the families of the victims.”

“Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence, and though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today,” Trump said.

The president also responded on Twitter earlier this morning, sending his “condolences and sympathies” to the victims and their families of the shooting.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan ordered the flags that fly over the U.S. Capitol to be lowered to half-staff.

“America woke up this morning to heartbreaking news. This evil tragedy horrifies us all,” Speaker Ryan said in a statement. “To the people of Las Vegas and to the families of the victims, we are with you during this time. The whole country stands united in our shock, in our condolences, and in our prayers.”

Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife, Karen, were praying for the victims and families affected by the “senseless violence.”

To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

…The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

First lady Melania Trump and President Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, also responded to the shooting.

My heart and prayers goes out to victims, families & loved ones! #PrayForLasVegas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

2:2 Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. ❤️ #lasVegas — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017