Tuesday Hearing at State House on Failed VC Summer Nuclear Project

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– House Committee Lawmakers are expected to hear from Santee Cooper Executives on Tuesday during the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee meeting.

The committee was created back in August in response to the failed nuclear construction project at VC Summer.

According to a release, Chair Peter McCoy has invited executives and board members from Santee Cooper to appear to testify.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3 at 10:30am.

Count on ABC Columbia News for coverage of the hearing.