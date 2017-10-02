What’s new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in October
“Stranger Things” fans, rejoice!
The second season of the popular Netflix series premieres on the streaming service on Oct. 27, and to tide users over until then, films including “Boogie Nights, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and “I Love You Man” will become available starting today.
On Amazon, fans will be able to access 2017 films including “The Emoji Movie” and “Cars 3,” and Hulu users will have access to 12 “Godzilla” movies, two “Hotel” films and “Kill Bill” volumes 1 and 2.
However, there’s really something for every type of TV or movie fan.
Full lists are below.
Netflix
Oct. 1
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica
Oct. 2
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping With Other People
Oct. 3
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist
Oct. 4
Raw
Oct. 5
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5
Oct. 6
ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 7
Middle Man
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Oct. 10
The Skyjacker’s Tale
Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 11
Donnie Darko
Oct. 12
Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Oct. 13
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 15
Lego City: Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
West Coast Customs: Season 6
Oct. 17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 19
Wedding Unplanned
Oct. 20
1922 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Haters Back Off: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Oct. 23
While We’re Young
Meet the Robinsons
Oct. 24
Wanted: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wanted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mist: Season 1
Oct. 25
The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
Oct. 26
Strange Weather
Oct. 27
Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 28
Pup Star: Better 2Gether
Oct. 30
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 31
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Amazon
Oct. 1
Abandoned Mine
Alcoholist
Apartment 1303
Bunker of the Dead
Central Intelligence
Clueless
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 9
Election
Escape From L.A.
Fargo
Ghost World
Ghoulies
Ghoulies II
I Believe in Unicorns
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jug Face
Margot at the Wedding
Needlestick
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary Two
Pi
Queens and Cowboys
Scareycrows
Snake Eyes
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Machinist
The Whistleblower
Unlimited
Oct. 2
Beauty and the Baker
Family Guy: Season 16
Poldark
Sid the Science Kid
Song to Song
The Last Man on Earth: Season 4
Oct. 3
13 Minutes
American Horror Story: Season 6
Girls Trip (rental date: Oct. 17)
Under an Arctic Sky
Oct. 4
Blood Hunters
Save My Seoul
Oct. 5
The Americans: Season 5
Oct. 6
The Fashion Hero
Oct. 7
Blair Witch
Megan Leavey
Oct. 9
Inside Edge — AMAZON ORIGINAL
Oct. 10
The Emoji Movie (rental date: Oct. 24)
Oct. 11
5150
Oct. 12
Mr. Robot: Season 3
Oct. 13
City of Ghosts — AMAZON ORIGINAL
Lore — AMAZON ORIGINAL
Sigmund and the Sea Monster — AMAZON ORIGINAL
Oct. 14
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Oct. 15
The Other Dream Team
The Whole Truth
White Famous
Oct. 16
The Durrells in Corfu
Oct. 17
Kidnap (rental date: N/A)
The Dark Tower (rental date: Oct. 31)
Oct. 18
Fight for Space
Oct. 19
Proximity: The Series
Oct. 20
Red Oaks — AMAZON ORIGINAL
The Wall — AMAZON ORIGINAL
Oct. 24
Cars 3 (rental date: N/A)
Oct. 25
Awaken the Shadowman
The Liberators
Oct. 28
Arrival
Oct. 29
Priceless
Hulu
Oct. 1
60 Days In: Complete Seasons 1-2
Alone: Complete Seasons 1-2
American Pickers: Complete Seasons 1 & 11
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 11
Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1 & 9
Born this Way: Complete Seasons 1-2
Bring It!: Complete Seasons 1-3
Chopped: Complete Seasons 14-16
Counting Cars: Complete Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 1
Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 1 & 6
Escaping Polygamy: Complete Seasons 1-2
The First 48: Complete Seasons 6, 16-17
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Complete Season 4
House Hunters: Complete Season 7
Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1-2
Prison Break: Complete Seasons 1-5
Property Brothers: Complete Season 5
The Rap Game: Complete Seasons 1-2
Saving Hope: Complete Season 5
Tiny House Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-2
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 4
1492: Conquest of Paradise
50 First Dates
6 Dead Souls
A Fistful of Dollars
A Long Walk Home
Abduction of Jennifer Grayson
Across the Great Divide
Across the Universe
The Adventures of Panda Warrior
Alice
The Amityville Horror
Another 9½ Weeks
Arlo: The Burping Pig
Arthur’s Missing Pal
Asylum of Darkness
Bananas
Bethany
Blood Ransom
Blue Chips
The Bounty
Broadway Danny Rose
Broken Mile
Brotherhood of Justice
Bubba the Redneck Werewolf
Butterfly Girl
Cabin Fear
Cabin Fever
Care Bears: Friends Forever
Care Bears: Magical Adventures
Carrie
Carrie 2: The Rage
Clueless
The Confession
Congo
Covenant
The Creature Below
The Crying Game
Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
The Cutting Edge
Deliver Us From Evil
Deuces Wild
The Devil’s Advocate
The Devil’s Double
The Disappearance of Alice Creed
The Disembodied
Election
Elephant Kingdom
End of a Gun
Enemy at the Gate
Escape From Alcatraz
Escape From L.A.
Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007
The Faculty
Fall Time
Fargo
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Fierce People
The Final Cut
Fire in the Sky
A Fistful of Dollars
Fly Me to the Moon
Frances
Frog Kingdom
From Dusk till Dawn
Gandhi
The Ghost and the Darkness
Ghost World
Ghosts of Darkness
Ghoulies
Ghoulies II
The Glass Coffin
Godzilla
Godzilla 2000
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
Godzilla Vs. Destroyah
Godzilla Vs. King Ghidorah
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
Godzilla Vs. Mothra
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
Godzilla: Final Wars
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
Grease 2
Guess Who
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hatchet
Heaven Can Wait
Hellboy
Hemingway’s Garden of Eden
High Tension
The Holiday
Hostel
Hostel 2
Hot Pursuit
The Human Stain
The Hunted
Hunting Grounds
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jesus’s Son
Kalifornia
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Little Shop of Horrors
A Long Walk Home
Love Finds You in Valentine
Love Hurts
The Maddening
The Madness of King George
March of the Penguins
Mousehunt
New Year’s Evil
Ninja III: The Domination
The One
Oogieloves: The Big Balloon Adventure
Out of Time
Paulie
Pet Sematary
Philadelphia
Pi
Pieces of April
Postcards From the Edge
Pride
The Punisher
Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman
Reds
Rent
Road House
Scream at the Devil
Snake Eyes
Southwest of Salem
Space Guardians
Species III
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
The Station Agent
Swingers
Teenage Ghost Punk
This Binary Universe
The Uninvited
Under Siege
U.S vs. John Lennon
The Velveteen Rabbit
Volver
Warpath
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
What Lies Beneath
The Whistleblower
Yellowbird
Oct. 2
Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere
Ghosted: Series Premiere
The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Premiere
Shark Tank: Season 9 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 29 Premiere
Ten Days in the Valley: Series Premiere
The Toy Box: Season 2 Premiere
Oct. 3
American Horror Story: Complete Season 6
The Gifted: Series Premiere
Lucifer: Season 3 Premiere
Oct. 4
Black-ish: Season 4 Premiere
Fresh off the Boat: Season 4 Premiere
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World: Series Premiere
The Mayor: Series Premiere
The Middle: Season 9 Premiere
Bad Frank
Colossal
Frontera
Rapture-Palooza
The Reagan Show
Oct. 5
The Fog
Oct. 6
Scandal: Season 7 Premiere
Oct. 7
Once Upon a Time: Season 7 Premiere
Blair Witch
Oct. 9
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 28 Premiere
A Long Way Down
Oct. 10
Brotherhood of Blades
Oct. 11
Chance: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Folk Hero & Funny Guy
The Lookalike
Oct. 12
I Love You, America: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Blind
I Love You Both
Oct. 14
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Oct. 15
Bounce
Cruel and Unusual
The Crying Game
The Fly Room
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Jersey Girl
Like Water for Chocolate
Mamaboy
The Other Dream Team
Orthodox
This is Meg
Undisputed
Unzipped
The Whole Truth
Oct. 18
Freakish: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond
In the Radiant City
Isolation
No Way to Live
Phoenix Forgotten
Skating to New York
Oct. 21
Adventure Time: Complete Season 9
Too Funny To Fail (Hulu Original Documentary)
Oct. 26
Neon Joe: Complete Season 2
2:22
Oct. 28
Blindspot: Season 3 Premiere
Arrival
Oct. 29
Catfish: Complete Season 6
Priceless
That Sugar Film
Oct. 31
Midnight Express