What’s new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in October

“Stranger Things” fans, rejoice!

The second season of the popular Netflix series premieres on the streaming service on Oct. 27, and to tide users over until then, films including “Boogie Nights, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and “I Love You Man” will become available starting today.

On Amazon, fans will be able to access 2017 films including “The Emoji Movie” and “Cars 3,” and Hulu users will have access to 12 “Godzilla” movies, two “Hotel” films and “Kill Bill” volumes 1 and 2.

However, there’s really something for every type of TV or movie fan.

Full lists are below.

Netflix

Oct. 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Oct. 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping With Other People

Oct. 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

Oct. 4

Raw

Oct. 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

Oct. 6

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 7

Middle Man

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Oct. 10

The Skyjacker’s Tale

Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 11

Donnie Darko

Oct. 12

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Oct. 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 15

Lego City: Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

West Coast Customs: Season 6

Oct. 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 19

Wedding Unplanned

Oct. 20

1922 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Oct. 23

While We’re Young

Meet the Robinsons

Oct. 24

Wanted: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mist: Season 1

Oct. 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Oct. 26

Strange Weather

Oct. 27

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Oct. 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 31

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Amazon

Oct. 1

Abandoned Mine

Alcoholist

Apartment 1303

Bunker of the Dead

Central Intelligence

Clueless

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 9

Election

Escape From L.A.

Fargo

Ghost World

Ghoulies

Ghoulies II

I Believe in Unicorns

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jug Face

Margot at the Wedding

Needlestick

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary Two

Pi

Queens and Cowboys

Scareycrows

Snake Eyes

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Machinist

The Whistleblower

Unlimited

Oct. 2

Beauty and the Baker

Family Guy: Season 16

Poldark

Sid the Science Kid

Song to Song

The Last Man on Earth: Season 4

Oct. 3

13 Minutes

American Horror Story: Season 6

Girls Trip (rental date: Oct. 17)

Under an Arctic Sky

Oct. 4

Blood Hunters

Save My Seoul

Oct. 5

The Americans: Season 5

Oct. 6

The Fashion Hero

Oct. 7

Blair Witch

Megan Leavey

Oct. 9

Inside Edge — AMAZON ORIGINAL

Oct. 10

The Emoji Movie (rental date: Oct. 24)

Oct. 11

5150

Oct. 12

Mr. Robot: Season 3

Oct. 13

City of Ghosts — AMAZON ORIGINAL

Lore — AMAZON ORIGINAL

Sigmund and the Sea Monster — AMAZON ORIGINAL

Oct. 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Oct. 15

The Other Dream Team

The Whole Truth

White Famous

Oct. 16

The Durrells in Corfu

Oct. 17

Kidnap (rental date: N/A)

The Dark Tower (rental date: Oct. 31)

Oct. 18

Fight for Space

Oct. 19

Proximity: The Series

Oct. 20

Red Oaks — AMAZON ORIGINAL

The Wall — AMAZON ORIGINAL

Oct. 24

Cars 3 (rental date: N/A)

Oct. 25

Awaken the Shadowman

The Liberators

Oct. 28

Arrival

Oct. 29

Priceless

Hulu

Oct. 1

60 Days In: Complete Seasons 1-2

Alone: Complete Seasons 1-2

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 1 & 11

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 11

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1 & 9

Born this Way: Complete Seasons 1-2

Bring It!: Complete Seasons 1-3

Chopped: Complete Seasons 14-16

Counting Cars: Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 1 & 6

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Seasons 1-2

The First 48: Complete Seasons 6, 16-17

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Complete Season 4

House Hunters: Complete Season 7

Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1-2

Prison Break: Complete Seasons 1-5

Property Brothers: Complete Season 5

The Rap Game: Complete Seasons 1-2

Saving Hope: Complete Season 5

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-2

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 4

1492: Conquest of Paradise

50 First Dates

6 Dead Souls

A Fistful of Dollars

A Long Walk Home

Abduction of Jennifer Grayson

Across the Great Divide

Across the Universe

The Adventures of Panda Warrior

Alice

The Amityville Horror

Another 9½ Weeks

Arlo: The Burping Pig

Arthur’s Missing Pal

Asylum of Darkness

Bananas

Bethany

Blood Ransom

Blue Chips

The Bounty

Broadway Danny Rose

Broken Mile

Brotherhood of Justice

Bubba the Redneck Werewolf

Butterfly Girl

Cabin Fear

Cabin Fever

Care Bears: Friends Forever

Care Bears: Magical Adventures

Carrie

Carrie 2: The Rage

Clueless

The Confession

Congo

Covenant

The Creature Below

The Crying Game

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

The Cutting Edge

Deliver Us From Evil

Deuces Wild

The Devil’s Advocate

The Devil’s Double

The Disappearance of Alice Creed

The Disembodied

Election

Elephant Kingdom

End of a Gun

Enemy at the Gate

Escape From Alcatraz

Escape From L.A.

Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007

The Faculty

Fall Time

Fargo

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Fierce People

The Final Cut

Fire in the Sky

A Fistful of Dollars

Fly Me to the Moon

Frances

Frog Kingdom

From Dusk till Dawn

Gandhi

The Ghost and the Darkness

Ghost World

Ghosts of Darkness

Ghoulies

Ghoulies II

The Glass Coffin

Godzilla

Godzilla 2000

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla

Godzilla Vs. Destroyah

Godzilla Vs. King Ghidorah

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy

Godzilla Vs. Mothra

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla: Final Wars

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.

Grease 2

Guess Who

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hatchet

Heaven Can Wait

Hellboy

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden

High Tension

The Holiday

Hostel

Hostel 2

Hot Pursuit

The Human Stain

The Hunted

Hunting Grounds

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jesus’s Son

Kalifornia

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Little Shop of Horrors

A Long Walk Home

Love Finds You in Valentine

Love Hurts

The Maddening

The Madness of King George

March of the Penguins

Mousehunt

New Year’s Evil

Ninja III: The Domination

The One

Oogieloves: The Big Balloon Adventure

Out of Time

Paulie

Pet Sematary

Philadelphia

Pi

Pieces of April

Postcards From the Edge

Pride

The Punisher

Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman

Reds

Rent

Road House

Scream at the Devil

Snake Eyes

Southwest of Salem

Space Guardians

Species III

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

The Station Agent

Swingers

Teenage Ghost Punk

This Binary Universe

The Uninvited

Under Siege

U.S vs. John Lennon

The Velveteen Rabbit

Volver

Warpath

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

What Lies Beneath

The Whistleblower

Yellowbird

Oct. 2

Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere

Ghosted: Series Premiere

The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Premiere

Shark Tank: Season 9 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 29 Premiere

Ten Days in the Valley: Series Premiere

The Toy Box: Season 2 Premiere

Oct. 3

American Horror Story: Complete Season 6

The Gifted: Series Premiere

Lucifer: Season 3 Premiere

Oct. 4

Black-ish: Season 4 Premiere

Fresh off the Boat: Season 4 Premiere

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World: Series Premiere

The Mayor: Series Premiere

The Middle: Season 9 Premiere

Bad Frank

Colossal

Frontera

Rapture-Palooza

The Reagan Show

Oct. 5

The Fog

Oct. 6

Scandal: Season 7 Premiere

Oct. 7

Once Upon a Time: Season 7 Premiere

Blair Witch

Oct. 9

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 28 Premiere

A Long Way Down

Oct. 10

Brotherhood of Blades

Oct. 11

Chance: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Folk Hero & Funny Guy

The Lookalike

Oct. 12

I Love You, America: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Blind

I Love You Both

Oct. 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Oct. 15

Bounce

Cruel and Unusual

The Crying Game

The Fly Room

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Jersey Girl

Like Water for Chocolate

Mamaboy

The Other Dream Team

Orthodox

The Other Dream Team

This is Meg

Undisputed

Unzipped

The Whole Truth

Oct. 18

Freakish: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond

In the Radiant City

Isolation

No Way to Live

Phoenix Forgotten

Skating to New York

Oct. 21

Adventure Time: Complete Season 9

Too Funny To Fail (Hulu Original Documentary)

Oct. 26

Neon Joe: Complete Season 2

2:22

Oct. 28

Blindspot: Season 3 Premiere

Arrival

Oct. 29

Catfish: Complete Season 6

Priceless

That Sugar Film

Oct. 31

Midnight Express