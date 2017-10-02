Wife of Fallen Officer Offers Advice in Wake of Deadly Mass Shooting

Josh Berry

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – In the hours following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, many took to social media with strong reactions.

Kassy Alia, the wife of fallen Forest Acres Police Officer Greg Alia, stopped by ABC Columbia’s studio to call on everyone to pause and reflect before rushing to an opinion.

This past Saturday was the two year anniversary of Officer Alia’s death. Kassy founded an organization, Heroes in Blue, dedicated to helping police officers and communities.

