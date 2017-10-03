(2) Clemson preparing the same way, expecting the same result

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — As second-ranked Clemson prepares for a home matchup with Wake Forest Saturday, the Tigers can take a small pause knowing they’ve beating three top 15 teams (Auburn, Louisville, Virginia Tech) in one month.

But that pause will only last a milisecond.

Dabo Swinney has made a dynasty out of preparing his Tigers the same way each and every week — no matter the opponent. It just so happens Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 ACC), a typical bottom-dweller of the ACC, is a competitive football team this season.

“This is a very good football team that we’re getting ready to play,” said Swinney at Tuesday’s press conference in the upstate. “If anybody says anything different, you absolutely have no clue what you’re talking about.”

Wake Forest was a last-minute Florida State touchdown last week from having a 5-0 record, but the Noles were able to score with :53 left on a pass from quarterback James Blackman to Auden Tate to give FSU the eventual win.

If Clemson were to beat Wake Forest, the Tigers would be 6-0 heading to Syracuse next week.

But don’t overlook the Deacons.