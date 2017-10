Deputies: Victim Held Down, Cut

Richland Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say they are looking for two women who attacked a victim Monday night off of Atlas Road.

Investigators say around 7pm one of the women held the victim down at a home on hileah drive and cut him with an unidentified sharp object.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers AT 1-888-CRIME-SC.