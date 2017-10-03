Enjoy food truck fare at rodeo tonight to benefit Epworth Children’s Home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Make plans to grab dinner tonight on the lawn at Epworth Children’s Home on Millwood Avenue.

The 5th annual Epworth Food Truck Rodeo is happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 20 trucks will be serving up delicious fare. There is no admission fee, but cash donations to support Epworth are welcome. Everyone is welcome.

In addition to the fundraising aspect, sponsors have ensured that every child at Epworth gets a meal from the truck of his or her choice. Each truck is also donating a portion of its proceeds for the night.

The event is planned, organized and hosted by local volunteers that comprise the Friends of Epworth.

Bring the whole family – there will also be games, music and plenty of green space to have a picnic.

FROM EPWORTH CHILDREN’S HOME:

“Since 1896, Epworth Children’s Home has been a place for children to grow, learn and be loved. Children ages four to 18 come to Epworth from impaired family systems and our purpose is to break the cycle of abuse, neglect and shame and replace it with lives of self-respect, responsibility and productivity. This is done through a nurturing and loving community that provides individualized care in the five primary areas of education, counseling, medical care, physical and social development, and spiritual enrichment. Epworth Children’s Home provides group residential care for children and youth from all over South Carolina without regard to race, religion, national origin or ability to pay.”