Ger your “pong” on at Greenview Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring the family to Greenview Park on Saturday, October 14 for a free day of fun and table tennis.

The City of Columbia is hosting “Pong Fest” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be table tennis instruction from professional players, and a table tennis exhibition match. Participants will get to play games between individuals or pairs. Refreshments will be served.

The event is open to people, ages 8 and older, but space is limited. You are asked to register by close of business Friday, October 6. Forms to do so can be found and submitted at Greenview Park at 6700 David St.

For more information, call Greenview Park at 803-754-5223.