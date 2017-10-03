Legislators grill CEO of public co-owner of nuclear debacle

Kimberlei Davis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WOLO) – The CEO of South Carolina’s state-owned utility is being scrutinized by legislators investigating the failure of a nuclear power project the company co-owned.

A House panel is questioning Santee Cooper’s retiring CEO Lonnie Carter on Wednesday. The panel previously grilled executives of South Carolina Electric & Gas, the majority owner of the scuttled project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia.

The two utilities abandoned construction July 31 after jointly spending nearly $10 billion and charging customers more than $2 billion in interest fees.

Legislators accuse SCE&G and its parent company, SCANA, of deliberately hiding the project’s problems as they successfully sought rate hikes.

Following the panel’s meeting with SCE&G executives, House Speaker Jay Lucas asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate that utility for potential fraud.

