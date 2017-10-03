No “re-do’s”, so Muschamp, USC must press on

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks are in a world of hurt.

After surrendering a 10-point lead on the road against Texas A&M last Saturday in a 24-17 loss to the Aggies, USC finds itself in the same position as two weeks ago after a loss to Kentucky: picking up the pieces.

The Gamecocks have lost two of the last three games, both in bizarre fashion.

Against the Wildcats, USC went 0-3 on field goals and missed an extra point. Those 10 points decided the 10-point ballgame.

On Saturday in College Station, TX, the Gamecocks allowed 7 sacks on quarterback Jake Bentley, which ultimately sealed the Aggies’ win.

“There’s no re-do’s in life,” said USC head coach Will Muschamp Tuesday in Columbia. “Everyone wants to hit a re-set button, and it’s okay. That’s not the case.”

The Gamecocks currently sit at 3-2 with wins against NC State, Missouri and Louisiana Tech, but now Carolina is in good position to get a win against Arkansas before heading to dismantled Tennessee Oct. 14.

“We had opportunities to win that game (at Texas A&M) in the fourth quarter, but we couldn’t get it done,” according to Muschamp. “But you can’t let one loss become another one.”