No “re-do’s”, so Muschamp, USC must press on

Mike Gillespie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks are in a world of hurt.

After surrendering a 10-point lead on the road against Texas A&M last Saturday in a 24-17 loss to the Aggies, USC finds itself in the same position as two weeks ago after a loss to Kentucky: picking up the pieces.

The Gamecocks have lost two of the last three games, both in bizarre fashion.

Against the Wildcats, USC went 0-3 on field goals and missed an extra point. Those 10 points decided the 10-point ballgame.

On Saturday in College Station, TX, the Gamecocks allowed 7 sacks on quarterback Jake Bentley, which ultimately sealed the Aggies’ win.

“There’s no re-do’s in life,” said USC head coach Will Muschamp Tuesday in Columbia. “Everyone wants to hit a re-set button, and it’s okay. That’s not the case.”

The Gamecocks currently sit at 3-2 with wins against NC State, Missouri and Louisiana Tech, but now Carolina is in good position to get a win against Arkansas before heading to dismantled Tennessee Oct. 14.

“We had opportunities to win that game (at Texas A&M) in the fourth quarter, but we couldn’t get it done,” according to Muschamp. “But you can’t let one loss become another one.”

Share

Related

Game time set for USC’s trip to Tennessee
Gamecocks outdone by Texas A&M, lose on the r...
Gamecocks blank no. 18 Ole Miss 2-0 to remain atop...
Ray Tanner releases statement on current FBI inves...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android