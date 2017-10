RCSD to Host “DAREscream” Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – For the tenth year in a row the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will host “DAREscream” at Baskin-Robbins on Forest Drive.

The event raises money for the DARE program, and will fund purchases of drug resistance training equipment for each county school district.

The scooping starts Thursday (10/5) at 2:30 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m.