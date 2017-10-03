Santee Cooper Board Misses House Ratepayer Protection Hearing

House Members Disappointed by 'No-Show'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- House members questioned the minority owner of the failed V.C summer reactors Tuesday. Lawmakers welcomed the opportunity to hear from Santee Cooper but it was who showed up to speak from the company that had lawmakers frustrated.

Retiring president Lonnie Carter sat before the committee alone but state lawmakers want to know where are his board members that allowed Santee Cooper to make decisions about the project.

“Obviously in light of where the project is, it is hard for me to understand some of the decisions that the board actually made given all of the information that we have before us now. I would like to understand their thought process as they were going along with the project,” said committe co-chair Russell Ott.

As for protecting rate payers, Carter maintains customers will be better off if Santee Cooper stays in place as is but he also said the company has to recover all of its incurred costs and increased rates are probable.

Lawmakers also questioned Carter about two letters he sent to executives of SCE&G. The first being sent in August of 2013, questioning whether the companies would have enough supplies to move forward.

The second was an email from last November. where Carter said he recommended the Bechtel Report be made public.

As for the board members were not present, 11 members are on the board and lawmakers said they hope to speak with them at a later date.