Tuesday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Don’t be corny and miss out on all the fun. There’s a new kids ‘Corn Maze’ at the Wingard’s Market on North Lake Drive in Lexington. This is happening Monday through Saturday for the entire month of October from 8:30a.m.-6:00p.m. Tickets are only available at the market and cost $3.

Let your creative juices flow. ‘Sip and Scribble’ is this Thursday evening at the Columbia Museum of Art from 5:00-8:00p.m. This coloring book party includes a free glass of wine and smooth sounds of jazz and soul music. All your supplies are included. This event is free with a membership or general admission to the museum.

Enjoy your morning cup of joe for free. The Columbia Police Department invites you to come hang out with them for the 2nd national ‘Coffee With a Cop Day.’ This is happening at several different locations Wednesday morning. This event is an opportunity to discuss issues and concerns you may have for the police department, or just say thank you.

Metro Region

Starbucks @ 831 Gervais St.

7:00 – 9:00 a.m.

North Region

Dunkin Donuts @ 7400 Wilson Blvd.

8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

South Region

McDonald’s @ 4801 Garners Ferry Rd.

7:30 – 10:30 a.m.

West Region

McDonald’s @ 368 Harbison Blvd.

7:00 – 8:30 a.m.