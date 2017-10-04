8 Years Later, Midlands Mom Seeking Justice For Son’s Murder

Lexington, SC (WOLO)- It’s been 8 years since Andrew Powell was murder and his killer is still on the lose. Andrew’s mother, Debbie Powell is speaking out in hopes to breathe life into a cold case.

“Come forward, please,” Debbie pleaded. “I am begging you to please tell the truth.”

On September 24,2009 deputies say 21-year-old Andy was beaten and gunned down inside his Goodwin Road home in Gaston.

” I raised him for 21 years and they were some of the best years of my life,” Debbie said. “To find out someone had taken his life from him broke my heart.”

For years Debbie has been working with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to follow up on leads, but so far no arrest.

“If you don’t have hope you don’t have anything, and I still have hope,” Debbie said.

Debbie refuses to let her son go without answers.

“He pushes me each and every day to get up and do this,” Debbie said. “For him I will do it forever. It’s just the most excruciating pain anybody will ever go through. It’s not just a day, not an hour, it’s a lifetime.”

Debbie said it’s time for those who have the answers to be honest. If you have any information on this case, call Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC.