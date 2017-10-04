Cam Newton under fire over ‘sexist’ comment towards female reporter

BY: TYRIA GOINES

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a comment to a female reporter today at a press conference that has been deemed as a “sexist” statement.

The incident started during Newton’s normal media appearance. Jourdan Rodrigue, a female reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton a routine question about Panthers receiver Devin Funchess.

“Cam, I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well,” Rodrigue said, “Devin Funchess has seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards. Does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck sticking people out there?”

Newton made an inappropriate comment, saying “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny,” before answering answering honestly about Funchess growing as a reciever.

Neither Rodrigue nor any of her colleagues in the local media followed up on that comment from Newton, but Rodrigue later took to Twitter to address the matter:

“I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job,” Rodrigue wrote. “I spoke with [Cam Newton] after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.”

Rodrigue has gained mass media light in her defense from fans as well as other successful sports and NFL writers.

The NFL nor the Panthers have issued a statement regarding whether Newton will release an apology.