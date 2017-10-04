Deputies: Bush River Road Citgo gas station robbed, suspects sought

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted for armed robbery.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two suspects wanted in the armed robbery of a local gas station last month.

According to deputies, the incident occurred at the Citgo gas station located at 830 Bush River Road around 9 p.m. on September 24.

The Sheriff’s Department recently released surveillance video.

Authorities say the video shows the suspects entering the business, presenting a handgun, and demanding money from the cashier.

The suspects stole money from the cash register and then forced the victim to the back parking lot of the store where they stole the victim’s wallet, deputies say.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.