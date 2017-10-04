Food Truck Fundraiser Raises Money For Epworth Children’s Home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- According to the Department of Social Services the number of Midlands youth in the foster care system is growing. On Tuesday night. places like Epworth Children’s Home are hoping to change that by raising money to help provide a better life for kids in dire need.

The free event was for residents to enjoy a family night out and give back to a good cause.

“From slow cooked BBQ to tacos, chicken and waffles, we have it all,” Epworth Vice President, Andrew Boozer said.

While some came for the food, many came to support a good cause.

“The children at Epworth have been through a lot and moved through it,” volunteer, Frank Robison said. “They have accomplished incredible thins.”

“In a perfect world a place like Epworth wouldn’t exist, but the truth of the matter is children around our state are in tragic situations and need a place to call home,” Boozer said.

Epworth Children’s Home provides a safe place for neglected kids. For Jazmine Anderson that happened at the age of 11.

“I’ve always hopped from children’s home to children’s home to foster home,” Anderson said. “I can say Epworth has been the longest group home I’ve been in since I’ve been in foster home.”

Anderson said her mother struggles with alcoholism and was very abusive. However her life completely changed when she got to Epworth.

“You always have support,” Anderson said. ” You always have someone to talk to and you’re never alone.”

The food truck rodeo to raised money for Epworth. Each food truck is donating 10% of funds to Epworth.

“We need every dollar to take care of the children who are abused and neglected,” Boozer said.

Every dollar raised is going to help change lives like Andersons.

“I let my past motivate me to have a good future so I am able to do what I’m supposed to do for my family and myself most of all,” Anderson said.

Organizers said their goal each year is $10,000. If you missed the event you can donate here.