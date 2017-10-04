Helping Children Cope with National Tragedies

Josh Berry

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – With round-the-clock coverage of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital is offering some hints on how to help your little ones understand what happened.

First, Doctor Robin Welsh says your children will have questions; take time to answer them.

She says when you do explain what happened be reassuring and make sure the child knows they are safe.

Also, if necessary, limit your child’s access to news coverage of traumatic events.

