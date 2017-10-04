Job fair to feature opportunities for veterans, spouses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A hiring fair, taking place later this month, is geared toward military veterans and their spouses.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is hosting “Hiring Our Heroes” on Tuesday, October 17 for the Columbia and Fort Jackson area. The event is happening at the Solomon Center (6510 Strom Thurmond Blvd.) in Fort Jackson.

Fort Jackson personnel said that more than 40 Midlands and national employers are expected to participate. The jobs they need to fill are geared toward a range of rank and experience levels.

An employment workshop, covering a variety of topics including resume building, networking and interview protocol, will occur at 8:30 a.m. Immediately after, volunteer career coaches will be available to help job seekers develop an elevator pitch for a company, participate in a practice interview and create a more effective resume.

If you’re interested, preregister online. Veterans do need to provide proof of service.

“Hiring Our Heroes” is a nationwide initiative that was launched in 2011, to help veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses find stable, fulfilling jobs.