Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend tells family she has ‘clean conscience’

Family of Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend: 'Only Marilou can maybe help out'





The Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend assured her family she has a “clean conscience” in the wake of Sunday night’s deadly rampage, her brother told ABC News today in the Philippines.

Reynaldo Bustos said he immediately contacted his younger sister, Marilou Danley, when he saw the news that her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, had allegedly opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and injuring 530 others.

“I called her up immediately and she said, ‘Relax, we shouldn’t worry about it. I’ll fix it. Do not panic. I have a clean conscience,'” Bustos said in his native Tagalog language today outside the capital of Manila in their homeland.

Danley returned to the United States from the Philippines Tuesday night. The 62-year-old Filipino-born woman landed at Los Angeles International Airport at 7:17 p.m. PT on Philippine Air Flight 102.

She was taken out a back way so she wouldn’t be seen in public, and she was met by FBI agents immediately upon landing, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

While agents met Danley upon landing, she is not officially in custody and is free to go where she pleases. Investigators hope she can shed some light on the motivation behind Paddock’s alleged massacre over the weekend.

Authorities say Danley, who lived with Paddock at his home in a Mesquite, Nevada, retirement community where officials searching the residence found a number of weapons, is more than a mere witness.

“Currently she’s a person of interest,” Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, chief of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

1/2 Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend tells family she has 'clean conscience' AFP/Getty Images

2/2 Marilou Deanley ABC News has obtained photos of Marilou Danley with family members in the Philippines on Sept. 29, 2017, at a family gathering at a cemetery to commemorate the birthday of a niece of Danley's who had died.



She was previously just referred to as a witness whom they were interested in interviewing.

Australia’s Channel 7 interviewed Danley’s sisterst today, with one of them saying Danley was sent away by Paddock so she didn’t interfere with his plans to carry out the shooting. Danley traveled with an Australian passport.

“I know that she don’t know anything as well, like us,” one sister told Channel 7. “She was sent away. She was away so that she will be not there to interfere with what he’s planning.”

The sisters spoke on the condition of anonymity and had their faces blurred during the interview.

“No one can put the puzzles together, no one except Marilou,” one of the sister’s told Channel 7. “Because Steve is not here to talk anymore, only Marilou can maybe help out.”

The 62-year-old Danley was in a relationship with Paddock for a few years, reportedly meeting while she worked as a hostess at a Reno, Nevada casino. Danley left her husband, Geary Danley, in 2013 and moved in with Paddock. She officially filed for divorce in 2015.

Danley and Paddock lived together in Mesquite but she was in the Philippines when Paddock allegedly carried out Sunday’s massacre of 58 people at a Las Vegas country music festival. Police recovered 19 guns, as well as explosive material and large quantities of ammunition, from the home Paddock and Danley shared.

The shooter rained machine gun fire down on the more than 20,000 attendees of the concert, with over 500 people suffering injuries in the resulting chaos. Police say Paddock shot himself before a SWAT team broke down the door to the hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

As for his girlfriend, travel records obtained by ABC News show Danley, who uses an Australian passport, traveled to her home country of the Philippines on Sept. 15. She flew from Manila to Hong Kong on Sept. 22 and then returned to Manila three days later on Sept. 25.

Paddock had wired tens of thousands of dollars to someone in the Philippines over the past few months, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this report.