McCormick Correctional Incident

McCormick, SC (WOLO) — Just before 6 Wednesday evening authorities with the Department of Corrections released information regarding an “incident” at the McCormick Correctional Institution in McCormick County. Officials would not go into detail about exactly what happened inside the institution, but did say the incident was isolated.

According to the Department of Corrections, the occurrence took place inside of one dorm on the prison campus at that all staff are safe and accounted for.

