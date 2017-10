Police: Woman Attempted to Abduct Pre-Teen Boys

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– Irmo police say, on two occasions, a woman tried to lure preteen boys into her car by offering them a ride.

Investigators say none of the children got into the car and reported what happened to police.

Police say the most recent reported incident happened at Crossroads Middle School.

In both cases, police say the woman was wearing scrubs.

Police say they are stepping up patrols around all Columbia schools.