Possible Arson Suspected in Richland County House Fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Richland County deputies call a house fire Tuesday (10/3) night suspicious as they work to figure out who set it.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lorick Road.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.