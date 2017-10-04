President Visits Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV (WOLO) — President Donald Trump met with Las Vegas Police and some of the survivors of Sunday night’s shooting massacre. During his visit The President was specifically asked about the shooter to which he said quote “They’re learning a lot more and that will be announced at an appropriate time.”

Las Vegas investigators continue combing through the life of Stephen Paddock searching for any reason as to why he murdered 59 people and injured hundreds of others at a concert Sunday night.

Wednesday morning FBI Agents met with Paddock’s girlfriend who was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting.

