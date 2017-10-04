Search for Suspected Burglars Caught on Cam

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone in the community can help them find two people accused of attempted burglary.

Authorities say the incident took place September 28th, when two suspects drove up to a home in the 3000 block of Rawlinson Road and according to officials tried to break into the front door of the victim’s residence.

Deputies say the suspects were unsuccessful, and were unable to steal anything from the home before fleeing. Not before they were caught on camera pulling up in front of the home and getting out of a red Toyota Tacoma to approach the front door.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC

(Video Courtesy: RCSD/YouTube)